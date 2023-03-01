Brita Lands Win At ITC Against Water Filter Rivals

By Andrew Karpan (February 28, 2023, 9:28 PM EST) -- The Clorox Co.'s Brita brand scored a win Tuesday in its legal fight against a trio of rival water filter manufacturers, landing a ruling from a U.S. International Trade Commission judge who found that other companies infringed claims in a patent that covers Brita LP's "gravity flow" filter....

