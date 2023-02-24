Calif. City Wants Pot Co.'s Fees, Fraud Suit Tossed

By Mike Curley (February 24, 2023, 4:05 PM EST) -- The City of Baldwin Park is asking a California federal court to throw out claims from a cannabis company and resident alleging the city was part of a scheme to swindle him into buying a cannabis license and paying mitigation fees, saying the complaint is too vague and unclear to support his allegations....

