Pro-Life Statements Aren't Defamation, Texas High Court Says

By Lauren Castle (February 27, 2023, 8:49 PM EST) -- A Texas pro-life advocate doesn't have to face defamation claims from three reproductive rights groups accusing him of pushing for local ordinances criminalizing their work, the Texas Supreme Court ruled, stating the man's social media posts were protected speech....

