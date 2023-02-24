Pipeline Co. Says Gas Co. Owes $4M For Construction Work

By Daniel Ducassi (February 24, 2023, 7:40 PM EST) -- A pipeline construction company has alleged in a Denver state court that a Marathon Petroleum Corp. subsidiary owes more than $4 million in final payments for installation of a 26-mile pipeline in West Virginia as part of a trio of contracts at the heart of a separate Colorado Supreme Court case....

