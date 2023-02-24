Mixed Messages May Have Spurred UT's DEI Halt, Experts Say

By Catherine Marfin (February 24, 2023, 9:57 PM EST) -- The University of Texas System's decision this week to put a pause on any new diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at its higher education and health institutions could be a result of mixed messaging that agencies have received from state and federal officials, an industry expert told Law360 on Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS