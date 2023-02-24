Up Next At High Court: Biden's Debt Plan In Crosshairs

By Jimmy Hoover (February 24, 2023, 6:20 PM EST) -- In two cases that could affect the bank accounts of up to 43 million Americans, the U.S. Supreme Court is set to weigh the legality of President Joe Biden's massive student debt plan in oral arguments this week. Here, Law360 highlights the legal issues and lawyers squaring off in two of the most closely watched cases this term....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS