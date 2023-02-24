4th Circ. Won't Rethink Ruling Backing NC Farm Labor Law

By Beverly Banks (February 24, 2023, 8:31 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit on Friday denied a bid from North Carolina's only farmworkers union for a second look at the appeals court's decision backing a state law that prevents so-called dues checkoff agreements and settlements requiring agricultural employers to recognize unions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS