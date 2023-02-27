2nd Circ. Backs $25M Restitution, Prison In Hedge Fund Fraud

By Aaron Keller (February 27, 2023, 3:50 PM EST) -- Agreeing with a district judge's finding of joint and several liability in an investment fraud case, the Second Circuit upheld both a $25 million forfeiture order and a four-year prison term for a Connecticut-based hedge fund co-founder who controlled the full amount in question before admitting to his crimes....

