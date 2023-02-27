Thai Bank's Liquidators Chase $32M Embezzlement Order

By Sophia Dourou (February 27, 2023, 5:52 PM GMT) -- Counsel for the liquidators of a collapsed Thai lender argued on Monday that the English courts could enforce a 1.132 billion Thai baht ($32 million) Bangkok judgment against a financier imprisoned in connection to an embezzlement scheme....

