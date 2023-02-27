CMS Guides UK Insurer In Record £6.5B Pensions Buy-In Deal

By Najiyya Budaly (February 27, 2023, 1:35 PM GMT) -- Pension Insurance Corp. PLC, advised by CMS Cameron McKenna, said on Monday that it has completed a £6.5 billion ($7.8 billion) buy-in to insure two RSA Group pension plans — the largest bulk annuity transaction ever sealed by an insurer....

