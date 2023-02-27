PepsiCo Misbrands Gatorade Fit Drinks As 'Healthy,' Suit Says

By Gina Kim (February 27, 2023, 8:24 PM EST) -- PepsiCo was hit with a proposed class action Friday in California federal court accusing it of misbranding Gatorade Fit drinks as "healthy" and an "excellent" source of vitamins with no added sugar, even though the complaint claims the drinks are basically water flavored with minimal watermelon juice concentrate and preservatives. ...

