Insurance Broker Seeks Win In Bond Coverage Suit

By Emily Enfinger (February 27, 2023, 9:02 PM EST) -- An insurance broker urged an Arizona federal judge to give it a quick win in a suit brought by a bond seller, saying the bond seller's breach of contract claim resembles more of a tort than of a contractual issue....

