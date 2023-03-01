Bimbo Cake Uses False Flavor Labeling, Proposed Class Says

By Collin Krabbe (February 28, 2023, 3:58 PM EST) -- Bimbo Bakeries USA has been hit with a proposed class action from a Maryland woman who says the labeling on its Entenmann's brand "all butter" loaf cake is misleading because the taste is obtained partly from artificial vanillin....

