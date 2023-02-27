NBA's Bucks Valued At $3.5B As Browns Owners Nab Stake

By David Steele (February 27, 2023, 6:38 PM EST) -- The co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks is selling his stake in the team to the owners of the Cleveland Browns in a deal that reportedly values the NBA franchise at $3.5 billion and comes less than 10 years after the Bucks were purchased for $550 million, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to Law360 on Monday....

