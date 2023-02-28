Splunk Execs Hit With Suit For Hiding Cash Flow Strategies

By Katryna Perera (February 27, 2023, 9:44 PM EST) -- Software company Splunk Inc. has been hit with a shareholder derivative suit in California federal court alleging several of its current and former officers and directors lied to investors about the company's operating cash flow and the strategies being used to meet cash flow goals....

