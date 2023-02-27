Actuaries Back Union Plan's High Court Bid In Debt Dispute

By Kellie Mejdrich (February 27, 2023, 7:51 PM EST) -- Actuarial firms and other amici urged the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a United Mine Workers of America pension plan's petition for review of an appellate court ruling upending a $115 million withdrawal liability penalty against a coal mining company....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS