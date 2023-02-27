8th Circ. Seals Arch's Win In Canceled Ski Trip Coverage Fight

By Hope Patti (February 27, 2023, 5:16 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit affirmed Arch Insurance Co.'s win in a suit alleging that the insurer failed to cover the cancellation of ski resort passes during the pandemic, saying in a published opinion Monday that stay-at-home orders and related ski resort closures were not covered as quarantines under a policy....

