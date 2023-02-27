7th Circ. Says Salon Must Follow NLRB Order Or Face Fines

By Emily Brill (February 27, 2023, 5:25 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin salon operator must inform workers of their labor law rights, notify an employee that her firing is off her record, and tell the National Labor Relations Board it has completed these actions within a week or face a minimum $1,000 fine, the Seventh Circuit ruled Monday....

