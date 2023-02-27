Troubled Real Estate Giant Gets OK For Restructuring Talks

By Alex Baldwin (February 27, 2023, 10:23 PM GMT) -- A London judge has given the go ahead for a subsidiary of ailing real estate giant Adler Group to kick off key restructuring meetings in hopes to procure new cash before the Easter holidays in order to avoid insolvency....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS