Courts Should Follow 8th Circ. On ERISA Procedure Rules

By Mark DeBofsky (March 1, 2023, 4:56 PM EST) -- There is no provision in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 mandating that claimants must exhaust internal appeals as a precondition to filing a lawsuit to challenge a claim denial. Nonetheless, most courts have required claimants to exhaust prelitigation appeals before their cases may be heard in court....

