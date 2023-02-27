A Tale Of 2 Altruists Will Proceed Unabridged In Mich. Court

By Andrew Karpan (February 27, 2023, 10:31 PM EST) -- A legal fight in Michigan federal court between two slightly different kinds of businesses that service investors and that both use the name "Altruist" will go on unimpeded after a judge on Monday refused to cut additional related allegations of counterfeiting in the feud....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS