7th Circ. Nixes Marker Co.'s Claims Against Insurer's Lawyers

By Thy Vo (February 28, 2023, 7:08 PM EST) -- A Seventh Circuit panel has shot down an Illinois marker company's attempt to go after its insurer's attorneys, the latest in a long-running legal fight that began when the insurer refused to defend the company in a 2012 trademark dispute....

