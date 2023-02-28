Real Estate Rumors: Stonehenge, Clara Homes, Amazon

By WaTeasa Freeman (February 28, 2023, 9:56 PM EST) -- Ofer Yardeni has sold his condo on New York's Billionaires' Row for $33.8 million, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. Yardeni is the CEO and chairman of the New York-based real estate company Stonehenge. He reportedly purchased the unit in 2019 for $22.2 million, profiting over $11 million with this sale. The unit is located on the 37th floor of 220 Central Park South. The buyer was not disclosed....

