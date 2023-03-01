Hub Hires: Saul Ewing, Akin Gump, The NHLPA

By Brian Dowling and Chris Villani (February 28, 2023, 4:04 PM EST) -- The year's shortest month had no shortage of legal moves in Boston, with Saul Ewing beefing up its litigation practice, Akin Gump putting down roots in the Hub and the city's former mayor exiting the Biden administration for a gig with the NHLPA....

