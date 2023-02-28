Insurers Appeal $5.2M Payout Over Ukrainian Grain Fraud

By Richard Crump (February 28, 2023, 5:42 PM GMT) -- A group of insurers urged an appeals court on Tuesday to overturn a judgment forcing them to pay out $5.2 million to an agricultural commodities supplier defrauded in a Ukrainian grain scam, arguing that the missing goods covered by the policy never existed....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS