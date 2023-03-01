Top UK Court To Hear Libel Claim Against Home Office

By Alex Baldwin (March 1, 2023, 2:57 PM GMT) -- Britain's highest court will hear an attempt by a Bangladeshi-born British citizen to revive his libel case against the government's security and immigration body over a report that called him the "culprit" behind a series of murders that he maintains he did not commit....

