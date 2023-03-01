Bain Capital Ventures Raises $1.9B For 2 Tech-Focused Funds

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (February 28, 2023, 5:00 PM EST) -- San Francisco-based Bain Capital Ventures, advised by Ropes & Gray LLP, on Tuesday announced that it closed two oversubscribed funds to total $1.9 billion, which will be used to discover and grow technology startups....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS