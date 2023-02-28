V&E-Led Oilfield Services Provider Eyes $387M IPO

By Tom Zanki (February 28, 2023, 4:26 PM EST) -- Oilfield services provider Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. launched plans for an estimated $387 million initial public offering on Tuesday, guided by Vinson & Elkins LLP and underwriters counsel Latham & Watkins LLP, marking the latest energy-related company to pursue an IPO in an otherwise soft market....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS