Brexiteer Awarded Libel Damages Over Journalist's TED Talk

By Richard Crump (February 28, 2023, 7:45 PM GMT) -- A London appeals court on Tuesday ruled that wealthy Brexit-supporting businessman Arron Banks should be awarded libel damages from freelance journalist Carole Cadwalladr over claims she made in a TED Talk alleging he had a "covert relationship" with the Russian government....

