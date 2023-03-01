J&J Judge Rejects 'Whining' MDL Objection, Attys Get $2.5M

By Dorothy Atkins (February 28, 2023, 10:20 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge approved Johnson & Johnson and Costco's coupon deal resolving multidistrict consumer litigation alleging that sunscreen products were tainted — along with $2.5 million in attorney fees — rejecting an objector's argument that the settlement is meaningless, unfair and "lawyer-driven," and invoking President Theodore Roosevelt in calling the objection "whining."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS