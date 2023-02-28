Greenspoon Marder Chairs Share Vision And Friendship

By Jake Maher (February 28, 2023, 4:31 PM EST) -- When Greenspoon Marder LLP announced in January that Evan Goldman was joining Adam Wasch as a new co-chair for the franchise practice group, it was a reunion of friends with years of experience crossing paths in the world of franchise law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS