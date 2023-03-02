ND Residents Say Legislative Redistricting Was Illegal

By Joyce Hanson (March 2, 2023, 8:08 PM EST) -- Two North Dakota residents have asked a federal court to find that the legislature illegally redrew lines in two state House districts to include more Native Americans, arguing that lawmakers' creation of subdistricts was an unconstitutional form of racial gerrymandering....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS