Mich. Man Asks 2nd Circ. Not To Lift NY Pot License Block

By Mike Curley (March 1, 2023, 3:02 PM EST) -- A company hoping to get one of New York's cannabis dispensary licenses is asking the Second Circuit not to lift a stay blocking New York from issuing the licenses, saying the state is aiming for a "backdoor dissolution" of the injunction that would leave him without the possibility of a remedy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS