GE Affiliate Sues Ala. Firm Over Default In Debtor Row

By Jack Rodgers (March 1, 2023, 9:11 PM EST) -- A recent General Electric spinoff has accused an Alabama-based law firm of leaving it facing tens of millions of dollars in possible damages after its failure to respond to counterclaims filed as part of a collections suit that it was handling on the company's behalf resulted in a default....

