Uruguayan Fintech DLocal Sued Over IPO In New York

By Emilie Ruscoe (March 1, 2023, 5:12 PM EST) -- Uruguayan fintech company DLocal Limited and its brass and underwriters face an investor's proposed class action in New York state court alleging the company misstated a key financial metric and misrepresented the state of its financial controls in advance of the June 2021 initial public stock offering that saw the company valued at nearly $9.5 billion....

