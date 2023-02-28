Feds Sue La. Neoprene Factory To Stop Cancerous Emissions

By Peter McGuire (February 28, 2023, 9:06 PM EST) -- Environmental regulators and the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday sued the owner of the sole American factory for the synthetic rubber neoprene and its landlord, Dupont, to force a reduction in cancer-causing pollution the government claims threatens thousands of children living near the Louisiana plant....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS