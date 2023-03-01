Energy Co. Can't Refight Oil & Gas Lease Suit, 9th Circ. Told

By Peter McGuire (March 1, 2023, 7:57 PM EST) -- Environmental groups on Tuesday urged the Ninth Circuit to reject an appeal of revoked oil and gas public land leases from an exploration company, arguing the company's due process rights were preserved because it was adequately represented in district court despite not joining the case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS