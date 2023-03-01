Residents Cite Genocide Convention To Keep Lead Suit Alive

By Peter McGuire (March 1, 2023, 6:00 PM EST) -- Benton Harbor, Michigan, residents fighting a proposed class action over lead contamination in water pipes said top federal environmental officials can't get immunity from responsibility for the crisis, invoking the U.S. Constitution and international genocide conventions in a bid to prevent a federal court from dismissing their claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS