Protesters, NYC Settle For $6.8M Over Bronx Protest Arrests

By Marco Poggio (March 1, 2023, 3:31 PM EST) -- New York City says it will pay $21,500 to each of the nearly 320 protesters trapped by police in a Bronx block during the 2020 protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, then assaulted and beaten, according to a proposed settlement....

