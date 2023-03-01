Senate Passes Resolution To Kill ESG Investing Rule

By Kellie Mejdrich (March 1, 2023, 8:43 PM EST) -- Support from two Democrats helped the U.S. Senate pass legislation Wednesday that would nullify a Biden administration rule covering how retirement plan managers can factor things like climate change and social justice into investment decisions, sending the measure to the president's desk despite his promise to veto it. ...

