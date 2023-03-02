Venezuela Oil Co. Asks 11th Circ. To Revive Bribery Suit

By Carolina Bolado (March 2, 2023, 4:15 PM EST) -- Venezuela's state-owned oil company asked the Eleventh Circuit to revive a bribery suit against an energy trading firm and several oil companies, arguing that the case should be remanded for the lower court to ask the U.S. Department of State for its position on the case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS