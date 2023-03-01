Scope Of Fox's DOJ Cooperation Probed As Bribe Trial Wraps

By Rachel Scharf (March 1, 2023, 5:54 PM EST) -- The true extent of 21st Century Fox's cooperation with the U.S. Department of Justice came under scrutiny in the final days of trial for two erstwhile Fox executives, as two former in-house lawyers at the media giant testified about reactions to the bombshell FIFA bribery indictment in 2015....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS