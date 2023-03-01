UBS Loses Appeal To Kick $495M Margin Call Suit Out Of UK

By Sophia Dourou (March 1, 2023, 5:15 PM GMT) -- An appellate court ruled on Wednesday that a Chinese tycoon's $495 million lawsuit against UBS AG should be heard in England because the losses caused by a failed investment happened during market turbulence in London, as it rejected a challenge by the banking giant....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS