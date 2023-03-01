Pa. Denied Restitution From 'Computergate' Mastermind

By P.J. D'Annunzio (March 1, 2023, 5:50 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Superior Court has ruled that the state cannot seek restitution from former Pennsylvania House of Representatives Speaker John Perzel, who admitted to using public money to conduct campaign activities in the "Computergate" scandal, reasoning that the state waived the chance to reestablish the $1 million penalty against him....

