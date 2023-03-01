Utah Judge Won't Reopen Malpractice Suit Against K&L Gates

By Dorothy Atkins (March 1, 2023, 10:18 PM EST) -- A Utah federal judge ruled Wednesday she won't reopen a bankrupt health center's legal malpractice suit accusing K&L Gates LLP and its co-counsel of deceptive billing practices, finding that she lacks jurisdictional authority over the dispute and the health center can't "turn back the clock" to make different forum arguments....

