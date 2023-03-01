Instagram Celeb's Co. Told To Provide Docs Or Face Contempt

By Mike Curley (March 1, 2023, 6:36 PM EST) -- A Nevada federal magistrate judge has ordered a cannabis company run by Instagram celebrity Dan Bilzerian to produce 65 documents for review that it claims are privileged or show why it shouldn't be found in contempt for ignoring an August 2022 order to produce those documents, saying she is considering it a good-faith mistake — for now — that the company believed its objection stayed the order....

