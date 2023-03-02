Nonprofit Asks 3rd Circ. To Overrule NLRB Bargaining Order

By Beverly Banks (March 2, 2023, 2:21 PM EST) -- A New Jersey organization that cares for people with developmental disabilities urged the Third Circuit to reverse a National Labor Relations Board decision that said the nonprofit unlawfully conducted a poll about unionization and withdrew recognition from a union, arguing the board didn't abide by agency precedent....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS