New Fraud Section Cases May Clarify Corp. Criminal Policy

By Stewart Bishop (March 1, 2023, 9:43 PM EST) -- The chief of the Department of Justice's Fraud Section on Wednesday said more criminal corporate cases will be soon announced, which may shed light on how soon prosecutors expect a company to self-disclose misconduct in order to reap the benefits of the department's revised enforcement policies....

