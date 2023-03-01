Biogen Owes Patent Royalties For MS Drug, Genentech Says

By Lauren Berg (March 1, 2023, 11:02 PM EST) -- Biogen Inc. has broken a licensing agreement with Roche Holding AG subsidiary Genentech Inc. by refusing to pay any more royalties from sales of its immunosuppressive drug Tysabri for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and Crohn's disease, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in California federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS