The Term: What We Learned, And Didn't, From Debt Hearings

Law360 (March 2, 2023, 8:22 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court's conservative justices seemed to agree that the Biden administration has exceeded its authority with its massive student debt relief plan, but it's still unclear whether they believe six Republican states and two individuals have standing to challenge it in court. Law360's The Term recaps more than three hours of arguments on this week's episode, plus a new case threatening the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. ...

